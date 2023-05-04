Brogdon closed with 23 points (7-15 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 121-87 victory over the 76ers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Jayson Tatum had an off night Wednesday, but Brogdon stepped up, and the veteran ended as Boston's second-best scorer -- only trailing Jaylen Brown and his 25-point effort. Brogdon has the potential to be an X-Factor in the series against the Sixers and has shown it thus far, scoring at least 20 points in both games so far. He's also scored in double digits in seven straight playoff contests despite averaging 27.6 minutes per game off the bench.