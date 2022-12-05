Brogdon provided 13 points (4-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Sunday's 103-92 win over the Nets.

While Brogdon didn't shoot particularly well Sunday, he helped out his team in other ways by securing eight rebounds and dishing out eight assists. It was the first time all season that he recorded more than six assists and just the second time he grabbed more than six boards. His added productivity may have been a result of an increase in minutes as Sunday was the first time he exceeded 30 minutes of playing time in a game this year.