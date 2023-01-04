Brogdon registered 17 points (4-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 26 minutes during Tuesday's 150-117 loss to the Thunder.

Brogdon put together his best performance in a while, flirting with a double-double as the Celtics were embarrassed by the Thunder. This game was basically over at half-time, meaning the second and third units saw additional run on the way back. All in all, it's been a disappointing season for Brogdon, currently sitting well outside the top 100. He remains a viable 12-team asset, although his ceiling is capped due to his limited role.