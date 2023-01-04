Brogdon registered 17 points (4-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block 26 minutes during Tuesday's 150-117 loss to the Thunder.

Brogdon put together his best performance in a while, flirting with a double-double as the Celtics were embarrassed by the Thunder. The game was basically over at halftime, meaning the second and third units saw additional run on the way back. All in all, it's been a disappointing season compared to Brogdon's usual standards, which was to be expected after he moved from a 57-loss Pacers squad to the reigning Eastern Conference champions. He remains a viable asset in 12-team category leagues, though his ceiling is capped due to his limited role behind co-stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.