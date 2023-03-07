Brogdon finished with 24 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds and five assists over 36 minutes off the bench during Monday's 118-114 overtime loss to the Cavaliers.

With Jayson Tatum (knee) not in the lineup, Brogdon stepped up as Boston's No. 2 scorer behind Jaylen Brown and topped 20 points for the fifth time in his last seven games. Brogdon's averaging 18.3 points, 3.9 boards, 3.9 assists and 2.6 threes over that stretch while shooting 57.1 percent from the floor and 51.4 percent from long range.