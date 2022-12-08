Brogdon closed with 16 points (7-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds and five assists in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 125-98 win over the Suns.

Brogdon provided a nice spark off the bench Wednesday, racking up 12 first-half points on 5-of-7 shooting, including 2-of-4 from behind the arc. He then made his only two field goal attempts in the second half for another four points, adding two assists and two rebounds down the stretch as Boston steamrolled the Suns in Phoenix. Brogdon has now scored in double figures in seven of his last nine contests while dishing five or more assists three of his last five.