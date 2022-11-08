Brogdon logged eight points (3-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt), 10 rebounds and four assists across 19 minutes during Monday's 109-106 victory over the Grizzlies.

Brogdon struggled from the field for a second straight game and failed to score in double figures for the third time this season. However, he salvaged his fantasy production by grabbing a team- and season-high 10 boards. Across his first 10 appearances with Boston, Brogdon is averaging 14.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 23.8 minutes per game.