Brogdon supplied five points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds and six assists across 21 minutes during Tuesday's 122-118 overtime victory over the Lakers.

Brogdon attempted his fewest shots since Nov. 9 and tied his season low with five points. However, the backup point guard was able to somewhat salvage his production by dishing out at least six assists for the fifth time this season. Given his role as a reserve, Brogdon continues to be a sporadic producer, but on the season, he's still averaging 13.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 23.3 minutes per game.