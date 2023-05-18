Brogdon contributed 19 points (7-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 123-116 loss to Miami in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

