Brogdon was traded Friday from the Pacers to the Celtics for Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith and a 2023 first-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Celtics gave up no significant part of their playoff rotation and just one (presumably late) first-round pick to acquire Brogdon. The guard's market was likely low due to his inability to stay healthy, as he's appeared in just 258 games across the past five seasons. Still, when healthy, he's put up fringe All-Star numbers. During his three-year tenure with Indiana, he averaged 18.9 points, 6.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds with shooting splits of 45/35/87. He'll presumably operate as a big-minutes sixth man for Boston, though there's a chance Al Horford shifts to the bench.