Brogdon (forearm) has been upgraded to available for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals versus Miami on Friday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
As expected, Brogdon will suit up despite dealing with a right forearm strain. The backup point guard led Boston's bench in scoring during the Game 1 loss, posting 19 points across 37 minutes.
