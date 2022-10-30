Brogdon (back) has been upgraded to probable for Sunday's game against the Wizards.

Brogdon was initially listed as questionable due to low-back stiffness, but it appears he's trending towards being available Sunday. The veteran guard has come off the bench in each of his first five appearances with Boston and is averaging 11.4 points, 3.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds across 22.8 minutes per game.