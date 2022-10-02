Brogdon will make his preseason debut for the Celtics on Sunday against the Hornets, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

After being traded to the Celtics this offseason, Brogdon is finally ready to suit up for the Celtics. He was one of the key pieces for the Pacers last season averaging 19.1 points, 5.9 assists and 5.1 rebounds over 33.5 minutes per contest. Expect Brogdon to play a key sixth-man role for the Celtics this season as a scorer and distributor.