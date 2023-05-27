Brogdon (forearm) is out for Saturday's Game 6 versus the Heat, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Brogdon had been playing through a forearm strain for most of the Eastern Conference Finals but appeared to aggravate the injury in Game 5 and will end up missing Game 6 due to the issue. In his absence, Marcus Smart and Derrick White will handle the brunt of the backcourt minutes, while Payton Pritchard could see more action off the bench. If the Celtics pull out a win Saturday, Brogdon could be back in action for a hypothetical Game 7 on Monday.