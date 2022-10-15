Brogdon exited Friday's exhibtion game against the Raptors due to a sore right leg.
Brogdon's injury is not considered serious and he would likely still be available if this were a regular season game according to Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe. When healthy, he is expected to provide depth in the Celtics' backcourt, as well as a spark off the bench as their sixith-man.
