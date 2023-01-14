Brogdon (personal) is available for Saturday's affair with the Hornets, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Brogdon was initially tabbed questionable due to the issue but will in fact be active Saturday. Considering the personal nature of his appearance on the injury report, he should be expected to see a full workload. In his last five appearances, Brogdon has averaged 17.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists across 24.2 minutes.