Coach Joe Mazzulla said Brogdon (back) will be available Sunday against the Wizards, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Brogdon was initially listed as questionable due to low-back stiffness, but he was upgraded to probable following shootaround and has now been cleared for Sunday's matchup. Across his first five appearances with Boston, the backup point guard is averaging 11.4 points, 3.6 assits and 3.4 rebounds in 22.8 minutes per game.