Brogdon (personal) is off the injury report for Thursday's matchup against the Knicks, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Brogdon will return Thursday following a two-game absence. With Marcus Smart (ankle) still sidelined, Brogdon should continue to see elevated usage. Brogdon has scored in double figures across 10 straight appearances, averaging 18.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 27.6 minutes during this stretch.