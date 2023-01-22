Brogdon has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Magic due to personal reasons, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Monday marks the start of a two-game road swing in Florida for the Celtics, so it's unclear if Brogdon will be ready to rejoin the team ahead of Tuesday's matchup in Miami. Marcus Smart (ankle) is also out against Orlando, so Derrick White will likely draw the start at point guard while Payton Pritchard will be a candidate for increased playing time off the bench.