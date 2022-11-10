Brogdon (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's game versus the Nuggets, Souichi Terada of The Springfield Republican reports.
Brogdon left Wednesday's game against the Pistons early due to right hamstring tightness. In his absence, Payton Pritchard played a season-high 13 minutes. Brogdon's next opportunity to play will be Saturday versus the Pistons.
More News
-
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Won't return Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Team-high 10 boards in win•
-
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Solid all-around stat line•
-
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Excellent shooting off bench•
-
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Scores season-high 23 points•
-
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Will play Sunday•