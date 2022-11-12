Brogdon (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's game versus the Pistons, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
Brogdon will miss his second consecutive game after also missing Friday's game against the Nuggets due to right hamstring tightness. Payton Pritchard should continue to see extended minutes in his absence. Brogdon's next opportunity to play will be Monday's game versus the Thunder.
