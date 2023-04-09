Brogdon (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hawks.
With the Celtics locked into the No. 2 seed, Brogdon, along with the majority of Boston's regulars, will be sidelined for the regular-season finale. In their absence, Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser, Mike Muscala and Blake Griffin will start versus Atlanta.
