Brogdon (Achilles) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Brogdon had been playing through right Achilles soreness, but he had a rough showing in Friday's win over the Hornets and will take a seat Sunday to manage the issue. The absence of Brogdon will further deplete the Celtics' backcourt depth while Jaylen Brown (face) and Marcus Smart (ankle) remain sidelined, so Derrick White, Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser are all candidates for increased roles against Memphis. Brogdon's next chance to play will come Tuesday against the Bucks.