Brogdon won't return to Wednesday's game versus Detroit due to right hamstring tightness, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
Brogdon posted nine points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds one assist and one block in 14 minutes off the bench before exiting with the injury. It's unclear at the moment if this is something the Celtics need to be concerned about. Brogdon will presumably be day-to-day moving forward with the Celtics' next matchup Friday against Denver.
