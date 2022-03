Fitts logged 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-1 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 24 minutes during Tuesday's 136-127 loss to the College Park Skyhawks.

Fitts almost logged the double-double during his G League debut against College Park. Despite being one of multiple backup forwards (alongside Juwan Morgan and Denzel Valentine) that Maine utilized Tuesday, he has some upside to become a starter over either Matt Ryan or Deonte Burton.