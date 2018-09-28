Georges-Hunt agreed to a training camp contract with the Celtics on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Georges-Hunt appeared in 42 games with the Timberwolves last season, seeing just 5.3 minutes per game. He's seen most of his run in the G-League. During 2016-17, garnered 36.4 minutes per game for the Maine Red Claws, averaging 15.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.0 steal.