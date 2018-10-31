Morris had 15 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 108-105 victory over the Pistons.

Morris played 30 minutes off the bench Tuesday, delivering another strong all-around performance. He has provided the Celtics with a nice spark off the bench so far this season and has seen plenty of court-time with Gordon Hayward continuing to work his way back from injury. Despite the impressive stat-lines, Morris' value is limited to points and rebounds as well as high-efficiency shooting. He could see his minutes start to decline as Hayward gets his legs under him but for now, Morris is ok to roster in standard leagues but will provide plenty of frustrations from night-to-night.