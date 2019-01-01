Morris posted 18 points (7-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and one block across 28 minutes Monday in the Celtics' 120-111 loss to the Spurs.

Morris hasn't offered much production in the peripheral categories lately, but he's been a reliable scorer for the Celtics' top unit over the past five games. During that stretch, Morris has hit double figures each time out, averaging 18.8 points while shooting a blistering 55 percent from the field and 53.8 percent from long range.