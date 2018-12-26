Celtics' Marcus Morris: Another strong showing Tuesday
Morris tallied 23 points (8-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists, and one block in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 121-114 victory over the 76ers.
Morris has been one of the big surprises to come out of the first 10 weeks of the season and is currently the 72nd ranked play in standard formats. He scored 23 points Tuesday, the fourth time he has scored at least 20 points in his last six games. Morris typically struggles to have any value on the defensive end of the floor but is shooting the ball at almost 50 percent from the field and 89 percent from the line.
More News
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...