Morris tallied 23 points (8-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists, and one block in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 121-114 victory over the 76ers.

Morris has been one of the big surprises to come out of the first 10 weeks of the season and is currently the 72nd ranked play in standard formats. He scored 23 points Tuesday, the fourth time he has scored at least 20 points in his last six games. Morris typically struggles to have any value on the defensive end of the floor but is shooting the ball at almost 50 percent from the field and 89 percent from the line.