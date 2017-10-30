Celtics' Marcus Morris: Assigned to G-League
Morris (knee) was assigned to the G-League on Monday, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
The Celtics square off against the Spurs on Monday, but Morris will instead head to the Maine Red Claws for increased practice time as he nears a return from a knee injury. The forward will likely rejoin the Celtics within the next few days, and there's a chance he could make his debut sometime this week, perhaps as early as Wednesday against the Kings or Friday in Oklahoma City.
