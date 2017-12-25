Celtics' Marcus Morris: Available for limited minutes

Morris will be limited to "fewer than 20 minutes" Monday against the Wizards.

While Morris will return to action for the first time since Dec. 8, coach Brad Stevens said he'll keep Morris' minutes down in an effort to avoid aggravating the knee issue that's plagued him for the last few months. As a result, Morris is best avoided in DFS contests, and that will continue to be the case until the restriction is lifted. Stevens also noted that it's yet to be determined whether Morris will be cleared to play in consecutive games.