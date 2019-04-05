Celtics' Marcus Morris: Available vs. Indiana
Morris (ankle) will play Friday night against the Pacers, Tom Westerholm of MassLive.com reports.
Morris was initially listed out for Friday's clash after missing Wednesday matchup with ankle soreness, but he's evidently feeling better than expected and will take the court. However, he may be on a minutes limit to prevent further injury, especially with the playoffs on the horizon.
