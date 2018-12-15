Morris scored 20 points (7-12 FG, 6-8 3Pt) while adding six rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in only 25 minutes during Friday's 129-108 win over the Hawks.

Despite resting for the fourth quarter in the rout, Morris still set a new season high with six three-pointers, and he's scored at least 20 points in three straight games. The 29-year-old is on pace for career highs in points, boards, threes, field-goal percentage and free-throw percentage, and he's been a big part of the Celtics' current eight-game winning streak.