Morris contributed 21 points (8-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 100-99 win over the Thunder.

Morris shot the ball efficiently in all phases and won the game with a trey from the wing with just over a second remaining on the clock. He's received extended run due to injuries across the roster and is averaging an impressive 19.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 treys per game over the last four.