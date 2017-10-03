Celtics' Marcus Morris: Cleared of all charges
Morris was found not guilty on all counts Tuesday in his trial stemming from a 2015 assault charge, Robert Gundran of the Arizona Republic reports.
Both Morris brothers were cleared of all charges by a jury Tuesday, meaning it's relatively unlikely that they'll face further discipline from the league or their respective teams. Expect Morris to report to Celtics training camp within the next few days, and he could join his new teammates on the court as early as Friday or Monday, when Boston plays a home-and-home with Philadelphia. Once he's back up to speed, Morris is expected to step in as the Celtics' starting power forward.
