Celtics' Marcus Morris: Cleared to play Friday
Morris (illness) is available to play in Friday's game against the Raptors.
After being sidelined for Wednesday's game against the Bulls due to an illness, he has been cleared to return for an important home matchup with Toronto. Expect Morris to be a full go as usual off the bench Friday.
