Morris mustered four points (2-9 FG), nine rebounds, three assists and one block across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 118-115 road loss in Philadelphia.

This was the first game since October 22nd in which Morris played, but didn't attempt at least one three point shot. After a hot December, Morris has regressed to his career norms. Over his last 14 games, Morris is shooting a hair under 40 percent from the field, averaging 12.7 points and 6.7 boards. Morris and his Celtic teammates will look to turn things around Saturday at Charlotte.

