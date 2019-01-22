Morris recorded 17 points (6-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 31 minutes in Monday's 107-99 win over the Heat.

Morris struggled in the starting role of late, having averaged 7.5 points over his last four games, but his output Monday night puts him right back on track with where he was performing before the mini slump. Morris should be a solid source of points and rebounds moving forward.