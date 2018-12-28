Morris registered 19 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 29 minutes in Thursday's 127-113 loss to the Rockets.

Since joining the starting lineup back on November 23rd, Morris has averaged 16.7 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, solid numbers for a role player on the offense. However, lately Morris has gotten more involved on the offensive end, averaging over 20 points in his last seven games. His spark in production can be accredited to the three-pointer, as he has netted 20 shots on 40 attempts over that same seven-game span.