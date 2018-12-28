Celtics' Marcus Morris: Collects 19 points Thursday
Morris registered 19 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 29 minutes in Thursday's 127-113 loss to the Rockets.
Since joining the starting lineup back on November 23rd, Morris has averaged 16.7 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, solid numbers for a role player on the offense. However, lately Morris has gotten more involved on the offensive end, averaging over 20 points in his last seven games. His spark in production can be accredited to the three-pointer, as he has netted 20 shots on 40 attempts over that same seven-game span.
More News
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...