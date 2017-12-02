Celtics' Marcus Morris: Collects 8 rebounds from bench
Morris scored 17 points (6-14 FG, 1-6 3PT, 4-6 FT) to go along with eight rebounds over 27 minutes in Saturday's 116-111 win over Phoenix.
Morris' team-high eight rebounds from the bench were equally as impressive as his 17 points as a reserve. Morris has collected at least five rebounds in 8-of-14 games played this season. Also, Morris is more than capable of providing a fair amount of bench scoring, averaging 15.2 points per game after Saturday's action.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Scores 17 points off bench•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Shifting to bench role Thursday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Expected to be available•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Out Saturday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Starting Friday, may be rested Saturday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Says he'll play Wednesday•
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...