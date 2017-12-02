Celtics' Marcus Morris: Collects 8 rebounds from bench

Morris scored 17 points (6-14 FG, 1-6 3PT, 4-6 FT) to go along with eight rebounds over 27 minutes in Saturday's 116-111 win over Phoenix.

Morris' team-high eight rebounds from the bench were equally as impressive as his 17 points as a reserve. Morris has collected at least five rebounds in 8-of-14 games played this season. Also, Morris is more than capable of providing a fair amount of bench scoring, averaging 15.2 points per game after Saturday's action.