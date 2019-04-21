Celtics' Marcus Morris: Comes up big down the stretch
Morris tallied 18 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), and eight rebounds in 30 minutes during Sunday's 110-106 victory over Indiana.
Morris finished with an empty 18 points and eight rebounds Sunday but was certainly a factor down the stretch, nailing a couple of clutch baskets. Morris typically provides value only on nights he is shooting the ball well and that was once again the case here. Despite his limited skillset, Morris is going to be a factor for the Celtics moving forward and will need to continue his solid shooting if they hope to push for a Conference finals berth.
