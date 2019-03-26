Celtics' Marcus Morris: Coming off bench Tuesday
Morris will come off the bench Tuesday against the Cavaliers, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
Coach Brad Stevens will opt to start both Al Horford and Aron Baynes. As a result, Morris will come off the bench for the first time since Nov. 21.
