Celtics' Marcus Morris: Confirmed out Friday, will play Saturday

Morris has been officially ruled out for Friday's game against the Timberwolves but will play during Saturday's contest against the Nets, Chris Forsberg of ESPN.com reports.

As expected, Morris will sit out the first half of the back-to-back set but lace up for the second game. Over his past three appearances, he's averaged 9.3 points and 3.3 rebounds across 20.3 minutes per contest.