Celtics' Marcus Morris: Confirmed starter Saturday

Morris has been confirmed as a starter for Saturday's game against the Nets, Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston reports.

As expected, with Al Horford (knee) out, Morris will enter the starting five. He's averaged 11.2 points and 5.1 rebounds across 23.2 minutes per game this season.

