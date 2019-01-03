Morris said after Wednesday's 115-102 win over the Timberwolves that his neck was "sore as hell" following a hard fall to the floor in the fourth quarter, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports. "It feels like I've got a crick in my neck," Morris said. "Should be cool."

Morris' final quote implies some confidence that he'll be ready to go for Friday's game against the Mavericks, but the Celtics will likely re-evaluate the forward Thursday and/or during morning shootaround the following day before his status is officially determined. Prior to getting hurt, Morris was on his way to underwhelming stat line, ultimately finishing with 12 points (3-9 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three boards, one assist, one steal and one block in 24 minutes.