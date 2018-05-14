Morris mustered 21 points (7-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and 10 rebounds over 34 minutes in Sunday's 108-83 ECF Game 1 win at home over the Cavaliers.

Many worried that Morris was setting himself up for failure when he boasted earlier in the week that "...I think I'm probably the best guy defending [Lebron James] in the league, outside of Kawhi." During Game 1, there was nothing to worry about. Morris and the rotating Celtics defense clearly frustrated King James. But more surprising was a Boston game plan that frequently had Morris driving on James. Coach Brad Stevens clearly wanted James to work on both ends of the floor, resulting in a big game for Morris and a seemingly irritated LeBron. Strong shooting from Morris, Al Horford and Jaylen Brown led to Boston shooting 51 percent from the field and 37 percent from behind the arc. Morris and his teammates will look to continue their winning ways on Tuesday night in Boston for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.