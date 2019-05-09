Morris finished with 14 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists over 30 minutes in the Celtics' loss to the Bucks on Wednesday.

Morris produced his second straight double-double, though he was one of the few bright spots on a Celtics team that got crushed on Wednesday. Though he came off the bench in favor of Aron Baynes, Morris played 20 more minutes than Baynes in the loss.