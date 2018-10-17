Celtics' Marcus Morris: Double doubles in opening night win
Morris banged out 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt), 10 rebounds and two steals across 21 minutes in Tuesday's opening night 105-87 win over the Sixers.
Morris supplied some much needed punch off the bench for Boston on a night when a few Boston stars struggled to produce. He was quick with his shot and led the squad in boards. A healthy Gordon Hayward probably means Morris will receive a little less than the 27 minutes per game he averaged last year. That said, the 29 year old can still be counted on for confident shooting, aggressive rebounding and versatile defense. Morris and his teammates next face another big Eastern Conference foe Friday night in Toronto.
