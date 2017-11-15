Celtics' Marcus Morris: Double-doubles in start

Morris totaled 21 points (8-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist across 25 minutes during a 109-102 win over the Nets on Tuesday.

Morris was moved into the starting lineup and took advantage as he put up a season-high 21 points and gathered his first double-double of the season. He has played pretty well over the last four games, with averages of 15.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.0 three-pointers made per game. As he continues to get more minutes, Morris looks like be could useful to owners in needs of points, rebounds and three-pointers.