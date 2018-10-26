Celtics' Marcus Morris: Double-doubles in Thursday's win
Morris finished with 21 points (5-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds, and one assist in 29 minutes during Thursday's 101-95 victory over the Thunder.
Morris continues to play very well off the bench for the Celtics, providing his second double-double of the season. He led the team in rebounds and was second in scoring, showing that the move to the bench has done very little to dent his confidence. There is no reason to believe Morris will move into the starting lineup barring an injury, but he remains a solid deep league option.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Will play Monday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Game-time decision Monday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Questionable with knee soreness•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Plays well again in tough victory•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Double doubles in opening night win•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Scores 17 off bench in preseason loss•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times