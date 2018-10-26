Morris finished with 21 points (5-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds, and one assist in 29 minutes during Thursday's 101-95 victory over the Thunder.

Morris continues to play very well off the bench for the Celtics, providing his second double-double of the season. He led the team in rebounds and was second in scoring, showing that the move to the bench has done very little to dent his confidence. There is no reason to believe Morris will move into the starting lineup barring an injury, but he remains a solid deep league option.